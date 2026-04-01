They are discovered talking about a new exhibition and they are excited to see it all in place. What they don’t know is that they are being watched, and they’ll never know the impact their conversations are having on the watchers. Melanie said: “I don’t want to give too much away, as I’m hoping to give the audiences a surprise or two, but they will be in the company of some fascinating characters who don’t have long to linger and when these past voices are let loose, vivid stories come tumbling out”.