Final rehearsals are taking place for Newcastle Emlyn’s latest production, which opens later this month.
The group’s next play, called ‘Portraits’, has been written by Melanie Davies, who has been writing for the company for eight years.
Melanie says that her aim with this play was to “write something to tickle the historic tastebuds”.
“It’s always fun to look back and discover how we came to where we are now,” she added.
‘Portraits’ opens with night security staff in a gallery.
They are discovered talking about a new exhibition and they are excited to see it all in place. What they don’t know is that they are being watched, and they’ll never know the impact their conversations are having on the watchers. Melanie said: “I don’t want to give too much away, as I’m hoping to give the audiences a surprise or two, but they will be in the company of some fascinating characters who don’t have long to linger and when these past voices are let loose, vivid stories come tumbling out”.
If you haven’t been to the Attic Theatre in Newcastle Emlyn before, why don’t you give it a try with this production?
The small theatre at Cawsor Hall on the corner of Castle Street and Market Place, is home to an amateur company whose members produce a very wide range of plays, which helps to keep their audiences coming back for more.
After months of hard work from this very dedicated cast and crew, you have only four nights to catch the play so book your tickets now.
The play runs from Wednesday, 29 April until Saturday, 2 May, and tickets are available from attictheatre.wales or from the Fair and Fabulous shop on Sycamore Street in Newcastle Emlyn.
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