A Brongest man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Harri Fordham, of Dolgoch Farm, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 March.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped while driving a Ford Fiesta on the B433 at Newcastle Emlyn on 26 October last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Fordham had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Fordham from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £384.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
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