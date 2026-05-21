Dyfed-Powys Police is encouraging motorcyclists to sharpen their skills and stay safer on the roads by signing up to the nationally recognised BikeSafe programme.
BikeSafe is a police-led initiative designed to give riders of all abilities the opportunity to enhance their knowledge, improve riding techniques and reduce their risk on the road.
Sergeant James Helyer said: “BikeSafe is about giving riders the tools and confidence to enjoy their journeys while staying safe.
“Whether you’re newly qualified or have years of experience, there’s always something to learn.”
Bikesafe workshops are held at various locations throughout the UK and are open to all riders with a full motorcycle licence and their own roadworthy bike.
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