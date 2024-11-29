Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating a ‘hate incident’ in a Pembrokeshire village where graffiti has been sprayed on the wall of a home - with officers appealing for help in identyfying a person seen in a CCTV video.
The incident occurred at a premises in the Clynderwen area, where the words ‘Go home’ have been sprayed on the home of the victim, causing distress to the occupants.
The incident occurred on Sunday, September 8, at around 12.40am.
Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help in identifying the person pictured in the video who might have information that could help.
If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch via:
📞 | 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
Quote reference: 24*783192