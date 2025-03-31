Three people have been charged and remanded in custody after police found cannabis plants worth up to £595,000 growing in a disused tyre centre in Carmarthenshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police carried out a warrant in Johnstown, Carmarthen, on Wednesday, March 26, where they discovered 566 cannabis plants.
Officers from the Carmarthenshire proactive policing team arrested three men. Atnant Kuka, Edison Kuka and Bobo Orgest have been charged with the production of cannabis and have been remanded in custody.
The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Scotney, which is Dyfed-Powys Police’s response to industrial scale cannabis factories being set up across the force area by organised crime gangs.