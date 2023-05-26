FIREFIGHTERS have used a helicopter to tackle a wildfire near Tregaron, with some residents being forced to evacuate their homes.
On Thursday, 25 May, Tregaron, Lampeter and Aberystwyth fire crews responded to wildfires at Dolgoch, Tregaron.
Over the last three days, there have been several significant wildfires in this area, with the largest occurring on Wednesday, 24 May, where seven major appliances, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and fogging unit were utilised for over eight hours to fight a large gorse and bracken wildfire.
This fire posed a risk to properties and resulted in the evacuation of some residents from their homes.
Crews also worked tirelessly to prevent the fire spreading to a large Natural Resources Wales (NRW) owned forestry plantation.
While the fire was fully extinguished during a re-inspection the following morning, the hot weather and windy conditions caused a re-ignition by the afternoon.
In conjunction with Natural Resources Wales, the Incident Commander requested the attendance of the Wildfire Helicopter to assist crews to tackle the significant wildfire on a challenging terrain.
The fire was extinguished within two hours.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) is issuing a reminder to the public to be extra vigilant over the coming weeks as the current spell of warm, dry weather is set to continue.
During the summer, grass and mountains can become very dry, which means if you deliberately or accidentally start a fire outdoors it will spread very quickly, destroying everything in its path. Safety guidance on open fires is available on the Service website.
Starting a deliberate fire is a criminal offence.
You can report a deliberate fire anonymously by calling Cymru/Wales CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111. In an emergency, always call 999. Read more on our multi-agency Operation Dawns Glaw here.
The Wildfire Helicopter is funded by NRW, in partnership with the three Fire and Rescue Services in Wales to assist with firefighting operations.