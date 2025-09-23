A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a cliff fall in Aberporth.
Emergency services were called to the Ceredigion coast at around 2.22pm on Monday, 22 September.
Coastguard crews from Fishguard, Moylegrove, Cardigan and New Quay, Cardigan RNLI, police and Wales Air Ambulance crews scrambled to the scene, with RNLI crews tending to the woman.
The coastguard helicopter lowered a paramedic to attend to the woman before she was winched aboard and transferred to a waiting Wales Air Ambulance.
No information has been given on the extent of the injuries sustained.
With the casualty transferred to air ambulance, crews were stood down.
HM Coastguard Fishguard said the rescue was ‘another great example of the search and rescue services all working together’.
