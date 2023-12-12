A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after being thrown from their horse on Ynyslas beach.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Monday at 12pm.
Coastguard teams from Aberystwyth and Borth attended to the casualty and made them as comfortable as possible whilst awaiting the ambulance service.
A coastguard spokesperson said: "Once on scene it was decided that due to the undulating and rocky terrain the safest extraction method would be by helicopter and so Coastguard team members secured a landing site for the inbound Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936.
"The casualty was then packaged and transferred by helicopter across the beach to the waiting ambulance, who then took them the rest of the way to hospital via road.
"Our thanks also to colleagues from Borth RNLI Lifeboat Station who travelled by road to Ynyslas to assist with this incident and to the staff on hand at Canolfan Ymwelwyr Dyfi Ynyslas Visitor Centre for their help and assistance throughout.
"Another great example of multi-agency working.
"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
Staff at the Ynyslas Visitor Centre were full of praise for a family who ran to the centre to raise the alarm.
Ynyslas Visitor Centre said in a Facebook post: "A note as well to say a huge thank you to the family who helped a woman on the beach yesterday who had come off her horse. They didn't have phone signal, so one of them ran to the centre for help.
"The lady is currently being treated in hospital."