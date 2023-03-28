A WOMAN has spoken of her thanks for the care her husband received when he fell ill on Christmas Day.
Eileen Jones from Tywyn told the Cambrian News of her thanks for Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth and the off-duty first responder in her home town.
Recalling the moment husband Gwyndaf needed emergency care, Eileen said: “It was midnight on Christmas morning. My husband became very unwell. He was having problems with breathing.”
Eileen called 101 but found she was in a queue so dialled 999.
“They answered, listened, and explained the need to prioritize and five hour wait for an ambulance.”
Eileen contacted a friend at 12.40am. Gareth Mason, a first responder who was off-duty at the time, came to Eileen and Gwyndaf’s rescue.
“Thank you to Gareth who came to support us for the next one-and-a-half hours, helping to get support by making enquiries and having hubby assessed,” said Eileen.
“We were then advised to find our own way to A&E Aberystwyth.
“I drove my husband to Bronglais Hospital, an hour’s drive, not sure what would happen on the way.
“The roads were quiet - two or three vehicles we met, but no Father Christmas - that gave me a chuckle.
“The receptionist was welcoming and sympathetic. Diolch.
“Our wait was less than 10 minutes. Again, diolch.
“The care at 3.30am was excellent, although they were very busy. Much appreciated.
“Thank you to the receptionist, triage, nurses and doctors, for my husband’s various tests treatments. I was allowed to stay with him and treated in a kind and friendly way.”
Eileen said Gwyndaf was in hospital for four days.
“He was very well looked after by nurses, doctors, consultants, caterers, cleaners and volunteers, although it was like a madhouse. When I collected him on Wednesday afternoon, there were five ambulances waiting outside.
“Bless them all. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their support and persistence in getting him well again.”