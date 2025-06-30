Needlework dating back to the 19th century will remain in Gwynedd after a successful Storiel campaign.
The sampler was at risk of leaving the country, but the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA), supported by the Arts Council, deemed it a national treasure.
RCEWA recommended the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport put a temporary export license deferral on the work.
Storiel succeeded in its bid to purchase it, ensuring the historically-significant piece is kept locally.
The needlework sampler of Menai Bridge and boats crossing the Menai Strait was created in 1829 by 11-year-old schoolgirl, Mary Anne Hughes. The work is significant to local and national history as a rare image by a girl who went to school near the famous suspension bridge.
Needlework was central to the education of girls then, and this type of sampler contributes valuable information about teaching of literacy and sewing skills from this period.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community said: "Securing an item like this for our collections is in keeping with Storiel's mission and values, such as collecting items, caring for them, protecting them, displaying them and interpreting them, based on the unique history and character of Gwynedd.
"We wish to ensure our collections inspire and educate and that they are available for everyone to enjoy.
“This sampler of Menai Bridge shows our ambition when procuring and caring for the benefit of the people of Gwynedd and north-west Wales, and we are very proud we have ensured that this piece remains in Gwynedd, particularly as the bridge nears its 200th anniversary."
Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant, UK Government said: "I am delighted this extraordinary needlework will go on display in Gwynedd, so locals and people from across Wales can enjoy and appreciate this unique artistic talent, depicting the opening of the Menai suspension bridge.
"This fascinating piece of art by Mary demonstrates the importance of ensuring every child has access to the arts, to help unleash their full potential."
Leanne Manfredi, National Programmes Lead, Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, Victoria and Albert Museum added: “The Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund supports the purchase of a wide range of material for the permanent collections of non-nationally funded organisations in England and Wales.
“We are delighted this sampler of Menai Bridge by Mary Anne Hughes has been acquired by Storiel. It will benefit audiences for years to come through its local significance and importance to the study of 19th century needlework and literacy.”
The purchase of the sampler was possible through funding from the Arts Council England / V&A Purchase Grant Fund and Friends of Storiel. Thanks also goes to Sotheby's, Amgueddfa Cymru and the National Trust for their support and advice throughout the acquisition process.
The sampler will be displayed with others in the Connections Gallery on the ground floor at Storiel until 2 January 2026 before moving to an exhibition at the Community Gallery celebrating the bridge’s 200th anniversary.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.