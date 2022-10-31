Youths handed yellow cards following Halloween beach gathering

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Monday 31st October 2022 12:25 pm
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Alcohol seized
Alcohol seized by police officers from youngsters who travelled from across north Wales to Criccieth (NWP De Gwynedd )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

POLICE say they have confiscated alcohol from youths who descended on to Criccieth beach over the weekend from across north Wales.

Officers from North Wales Police Gwynedd South say that youths had travelled from all over Gwynedd and Conwy on Sunday evening to attend a Halloween party on the beach in Criccieth.

Officers said: “All this alcohol was seized off youths who were arriving on public transport as well as those who were dropped off by their parents. ASB Yellow Cards were issued to a number of youths.

“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The Yellow Card initiative allows officers who suspect someone is carrying out criminal activity to issue them with a warning card.

Similar to sports like football, if that person is stopped again in a similar area, and officers suspect they may be up to no good, then a second yellow card will be issued. Following this a range of options will be considered including dispersal notices and civil orders.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

North Wales PoliceCricciethGwynedd
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0