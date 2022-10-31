Youths handed yellow cards following Halloween beach gathering
POLICE say they have confiscated alcohol from youths who descended on to Criccieth beach over the weekend from across north Wales.
Officers from North Wales Police Gwynedd South say that youths had travelled from all over Gwynedd and Conwy on Sunday evening to attend a Halloween party on the beach in Criccieth.
Officers said: “All this alcohol was seized off youths who were arriving on public transport as well as those who were dropped off by their parents. ASB Yellow Cards were issued to a number of youths.
“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”
The Yellow Card initiative allows officers who suspect someone is carrying out criminal activity to issue them with a warning card.
Similar to sports like football, if that person is stopped again in a similar area, and officers suspect they may be up to no good, then a second yellow card will be issued. Following this a range of options will be considered including dispersal notices and civil orders.
