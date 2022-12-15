Thousands of us are proud dog owners. Year on year, more of us choose to add a dog to our families. While the thought of a canine friend can be wonderful, it is important to remember that dogs take a lot of care, and owning one is something that should be considered very carefully.
Read on for some important pointers you might want to think of before you bring home a dog.
Just as each person is an individual, the same can be said for our furry friends. Temperaments vary from dog to dog and from one breed to another. It’s very important to do your research on breeds, to ensure you are selecting the right dog for your home.
A new dog will need plenty of your time as it settles into your home. At first, it’s pretty likely it will feel a little strange and out of place and may require a lot of your time and attention until it feels more secure. Be prepared for this and be ready and willing to give your new pet the time it deserves.
It is very important your pet has plenty of daily exercise. Though every dog’s exercise needs differ, it is crucial for their physical and mental wellbeing that they have the space and fresh air to stretch their legs.