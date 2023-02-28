Letter to the Editor: We would like to thank the community of Aberystwyth for their outstanding response to our fundraising event at the takeaway lunch last Wednesday. We would also like to thank the members of Morlan and Aberaid for their generous support.
Almost £3,000 was collected which has already been shared with the White Helmets charity and the Molham Volunteering Team working in north-east Syria, an area most in need of help after the earthquakes.We appreciate the wonderful people of the Aberystwyth area who have shown us great kindness over the years.
Since the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey we have felt so sad and helpless but having combined our cooking skills and sharing food with people who have shown so much kindness towards us we now feel able to help our people back home.
Many many thanks.
Latifa, Rula, Khetam, Najlaa, and Fatima
Aberystwyth