A Tanygroes man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen to police and driving without a licence or insurance.
Geraint Jones, of 4 Henllys, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to give a blood specimen for analysis at Aberystwyth police station on 28 August last year.
Jones also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and insurance at Capel Iwan on 28 August.
He also admitted a charge of failing to stop when asked by police on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Jones will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
