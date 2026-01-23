A man has been remanded in custody charged with assault of a woman in Aberystwyth and threatening her with knives and a screwdriver.
Robert Smith, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The 34-year-old is charged with assaulting Kay Jones in Aberystwyth on 20 January this year.
He is also charged with threatening her with two kitchen knives and a screwdriver.
Smith is further accused of damaging vases, ornaments, and a television belonging to Kay Jones on the same day as well as obstructing a police officer.
Smith is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 23 February.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
