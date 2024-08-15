Ysgol Penglais celebrated their young students when they arrived to receive their A level results.
Almost all pupils who applied to universities got accepted in their chosen institutions, whilst many are off to start prestigious apprenticeship programmes including Eloise Hiatt (pictured) who will begin an apprenticeship at the BBC this September.
Headteacher Mair Hughes said: “Many congratulations to all our students who have received their results today.
“The results are a culmination of their hard work and effort over the past and previous years and reflect their dedication to their studies.
“Penglais students move onto many different pathways from university to apprenticeships to the world of work.
“Well done to all students and thank you to all staff and families who have supported the students to achieve their very best to be able to progress to their next level.”