PUPILS across the country and picking their exam results today, with Welsh students achieving a 97.5 per cent pass rate in their A level, AS, Level 3 and Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales results.
The WJEC says Welsh students achieved a 97.5 per cent A*-E results, with 10.5 per cent gaining an A*.
90.9 per cent of AS students achieved A - E, with 22.7 per cent gaining an A grade.
In Level 3 Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales, 95.9 per cent of students achieved A* - E , with 5.6 per cent of students achieving an A*.
See the liveblog below for results from your local school.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.