Multi award-winning outdoor theatre company Illyria celebrate Kenneth Grahame’s timeless tale ‘The Wind in the Willows’, on 21 August in the grounds of Cardigan Castle.
Join them for this story of friendship, laughter, the longing for home and the lure of adventure.
Mole yearns to explore the wide world, gruff old Badger enjoys peace and quiet, and Rat likes picnics and messing about in boats.
Their idyllic lives are turned upside down when Toad, bewitched by the roar of an engine and the screech of burning tyres, pursues his latest in a long line of extravagant obsessions: a fast, red motor-car…
Doors open at 5pm for a 6pm start to this Mwldan/Cardigan Castle co-promotion. Tickets are available now.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.