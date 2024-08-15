Celebration is in order at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron after their Sixth Form students smashed results with over half getting A*’s, A’s and B’s.
The Ceredigion high school was teeming with nervous smiles today (15 August) as 18-year-olds found out the results of their hard work.
All the pupils who applied to university this year got successful offers, with many going to the best universities in the UK.
A proud headteacher, Owain Jones, said: “We are extremely proud of the work and efforts of our students over the two, and indeed the last 7 years.
“The excellent results that pupils have achieved reflect their hard work and ability, and the work of school staff, and the support from parents and guardians.
“The results will allow our pupils to take their next steps.
“Many will take up places at some of the best universities in the UK, others will begin apprenticeships, and a few are taking a gap year.
“Whatever their next steps, we are very proud of the efforts of our pupils and wish them the very best - Gorau Ymgais Gwybodaeth.”