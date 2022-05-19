‘A new chemo day unit at Bronglais will make such a difference’

Eira with her family: Keith, Gwenllian, Elen, and Sion ( Unknown )

Doctors’ surgery receptionist Eira Henson is giving her backing to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal, in the year she marks the 10th anniversary of her breast cancer diagnosis.

Mum-of-three Eira, 52, who lives in Nebo with her husband Keith, said she can’t thank the staff at Bronglais Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit enough for the care she received.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2012, had a full mastectomy just a month later and in November started chemotherapy at Bronglais Hospital. It was a whirlwind of a year.

“The staff at Bronglais Hospital were brilliant, absolutely amazing. They are discreet but so professional and make you feel like a person.

“I am 100 per cent behind the Appeal for a new day unit. It will make such a difference, in particular as far as privacy is concerned.”

Eira, who works as a receptionist and administrator for Tanyfron Surgery at the Aberaeron Integrated Care Centre, had chemotherapy at the day unit in Bronglais Hospital over a six-month period, followed by radiotherapy.

“I finished all my treatment on 11 June 2013, but still have a once-yearly check-up with Dr Elin at the hospital,” added Eira.

Eira is also involved with the Flamingos – an inspirational group of women, all touched by cancer, who have raised tens of thousands of pounds for the chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais Hospital.

She said: “Over the years there have been walks, an auction and ball and other charity events, all with us dressed as pink flamingos!

“I am commemorating my 10th anniversary with a 13-mile charity hike in July.

“To relax, I enjoy time with my family, Keith and my children, Gwenllian 29, Elen, 27 and 14-year-old Sion. I also like walking, biking, rowing and cooking.”