Former pupils of Ysgol Penweddig took part in a cabaret evening as part of the Aberystwyth school's 50th anniversary celebrations.
Following an enjoyable afternoon reminiscing and meeting old friends, everyone gathered in the evening at the Great Hall of Aberystwyth Arts Centre for a very special celebration.
All the people who stepped onto the stage during the cabaret evening were former pupils, with the music for the event being excellently organised by Rhys Taylor, the musical director for the evening.
The evening got off to a great start with DJ Roughion (Gwion ap Iago) entertaining the guests as they arrived in the main bar area. Once inside the Great Hall the concert opened with a performance by Mellt – winners of Welsh Album of the Year in 2018.
In addition, memorable performances were given by Georgia Ruth and Sam Ebenezer, stand-up comedy by Aled Richards and Eleri Morgan, and classical pieces of music by Bethan Dudley Fryar and Richard Maldwyn James.
Providing the accompaniment for the acts on stage, a band was specially formed for the occasion, consisting of Rhys Taylor and Rhodri Taylor on woodwind, Twm Dylan on bass guitar, Dan Lawrence on guitar, Gwion Phillips on the drums and Lowri Guy on the keyboard.
The compères for the evening were the talented Nia Elin and Trystan ap Owen, both of whom were delighted to have the opportunity to reminisce with people in the audience as the evening progressed.
In addition, and to the delight of everyone present, former pupils of the school who now live in different parts of the world had recorded video messages reminiscing on their days at Penweddig.
As the evening drew to a close everyone joined in the singing of Yma o Hyd. The stage artists were joined by present pupils of Penweddig via video-link along with all those in the audience, with everyone singing to their hearts’ content.
This was a perfect ending to an enjoyable day which brought together the talents and traditions of the past, taking pride in the present and looking forward with confidence to the future and the next 50 years of the school.
Organisers would like to give special thanks to all those who contributed towards and supported this special evening, including parents, staff, former teachers, former pupils and friends of Ysgol Penweddig.