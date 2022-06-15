A show of comedy and chaos inspired by Keaton

A brother and sister are playing in their messy bedroom.

Suddenly, their mother’s alarming screams rattle the kids into acrobatic action and a frenzied dash to clean their room and do their chores.

A generous helping of comedy and chaotic acrobatics ensues and the mess of wild action crescendos to a furious peak.

Inspired by slapstick legends Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, Chores hits Aberystwyth this weekend.

A glorious combination of stunts, gags, chaos, consternation and clatter, Chores is a madcap frenzied scramble to get everything done before it’s too late.

The show was created by Julian Roberts from Hoopla Clique. With over 15 years’ experience, he redefines slapstick humour and showcases the true value of tenacity, teamwork, trust and cooperation through physical theatre.

Starring Christian Nimri and Shannon Vitali as the two rascal kids from The Gold Coast.

In 2018 Chores blasted onto the festival scene to win a host of prestigious awards and they’ve been on tour ever since!