The Croeso Cynnes scheme is one element in a wider support package made available by the council in response to the cost of living crisis. The council is keen to ensure that local people receive all the help, support and practical advice they are eligible for. There is a simple 'one-stop-shop' on the council's website which brings together all the support the council offers, for example advice on benefits, information on home energy and contact details of other organisations who can help. Local people are encouraged to have a look over the page to ensure that they are aware of all the help, support and practical advice available. Go to the website: www.gwynedd.lyw.cymru/CostOfLiving