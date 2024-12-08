The A44 from Llangurig to Aberystwyth and the A487 between Corris Uchaf and Minffordd remain closed closed following Storm Darragh.
Motorists are being warned that the section between Dyffryn Castell and Goginan is extremely hazardous, with fallen trees and exposed cables.
“Don't drive on this section of road for your safety & the safety of others. Some drivers are ignoring this,” a post on Traffig Cymru Gogledd a Chanolbarth Traffic Wales North & Mid explains.
The site has also posted about the A487.
The post states: “The A487 between Corris Uchaf and Minffordd remains closed due to a landslide.
“Specialist engineers are currently on site assessing the geological situation.”
Meanwhile, in the Cambrian News region are still without electricity.
The National Grid thanked customers for their patience with a reminder of the number to call if you need help.
The post said: “We would like to thank all of our customers for your patience throughout Storm Darragh.
“As you can imagine things are extremely busy for our field teams working out in these conditions but also for our contact centre teams.
“We are unfortunately experiencing longer than usual wait times also across all of our contact channels, including social media which we means there will be a longer delay in replying to individual messages.
“All of our power cut information is available online https://powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk, our advisors all use this detail and it is updated real-time.
“If you need to report damage to our network or dangerous situation please call 105.
“We thank you all for your continued support.”