The A487 between Corris and Minffordd has reopened after a landslide threatened to keep it closed for weeks.
The spokesperson said: “The A487 has reopened under traffic signals with one lane in operation for traffic.
“Further work is continuing, to allow the A487 to be fully reopened in the new year.”
Previously the Welsh Government said the road would not reopen until the new year, and thanked drivers for their patience.
The road closed on 11 December following a landslide caused by Storm Darragh.
Drivers faced a 25-mile diversion for a six-mile journey, causing them significant disruption.
Stephen Mansel Davies from road haulage firm, Mansel Davies said the closure caused “major issues”.