Aber bands plan benefit gig for Ukraine

A BENEFIT gig is to be held in Aberystwyth next weekend to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

Local bands such as the Hicksters, Jesse’s Sister, National Milk Bar and Mansel Davies will take to the stage at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 24 March to raise money for DEC.

When Jasper Salmon and his partner, Mavis, felt down about their “powerlessness to do anything to help matters unfolding at the other end of Europe”, it dawned on Jasper that a benefit gig could raise some cash for the DEC.

“It turned out that Colin and Paul Tedaldi had been having the same thoughts, so we put our heads together along with Nick Bache at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and this is the result,” Jasper told the Cambrian News.

A benefit gig will take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Thursday, 24 March from 7.30pm.

“We’ve got other fund raisers planned for the near future with other friends; both local and from further afield. There were several people who wanted to be part of this event but couldn’t due to other commitments,” Jasper added.

“There is a representative from Voice of Ukraine Wales coming along to say a few words about what’s going on too.”

All of the money raised from ticket sales and donations will go to DEC.

The arts centre is donating the venue and facilities and all artists and crew are donating their time and talent.

