An Aberystwyth man has been handed a conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation after pleading guilty to damaging a mobile phone.
Timothy Arthur-Darkwa, of 8 Caron House, Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone worth £599 belonging to Robert Soulsby on Pier Street in Aberystwyth on 22 September last year.
Magistrates handed Arthur-Darkwa a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £250 in compensation to the victim.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £26.