The Aberystwyth man in June accused the holiday park of ‘land grabbing’ and making access to the beach deliberately more difficult. He told the Cambrian News last week: “I was very disappointed to see that even more rocks had been placed close to the footbridge and unfortunately my fears have proven to be correct, recent storms and high tides have forced sea water into the narrow channel between the newly placed rocks and the footbridge causing the access path to the bridge to be washed away and the footings of the bridge to be exposed to the elements. Now no doubt it is only a matter of time before serious damage occurs to the bridge structure.”