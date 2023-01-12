Storm damage to a coastal path bridge has reignited anger over a Clarach caravan park development that has been accused of ‘land grabbing’.
Ownership of the visitor-only holiday park Aber Bay - formerly known and much-loved as Glan y Môr - was taken over by Allens Caravans Estates in 2017.
Since the takeover the existing clubhouse has been demolished and a new reception building - comprising a pool, restaurant, reception and offices - is currently under construction.
But in June, concerns were raised after the developers used boulders to block public access to a car park next to the beach.
It is now a work site completely covered by gravel. Only a thin strip on the side of the road can now be used for parking but signs have recently been erected instructing motorists that parking is no longer permitted.
This prompted outrage from the community who had always been able to enjoy the services on offer at Glan y Môr, including the car park - and who objected to the Anglicised name of the new site.
A regular visitor, who doesn’t want to be named, said the access path to the bridge has now been washed away due to storms and floods – while the footbridge itself, which leads to the holiday village and amusements, is exposed to the elements and liable to sustain damage during further bad weather. The bridge - connecting the Ceredigion coastal path to the Clarach Bay Holiday Village - looks increasingly run down despite its importance to walkers.
The Aberystwyth man in June accused the holiday park of ‘land grabbing’ and making access to the beach deliberately more difficult. He told the Cambrian News last week: “I was very disappointed to see that even more rocks had been placed close to the footbridge and unfortunately my fears have proven to be correct, recent storms and high tides have forced sea water into the narrow channel between the newly placed rocks and the footbridge causing the access path to the bridge to be washed away and the footings of the bridge to be exposed to the elements. Now no doubt it is only a matter of time before serious damage occurs to the bridge structure.”
He also voiced his concerns that a hedgerow replaced with rock-filled gabions might have affected wildlife, namely lizards, that previously nested there.
The car park was also used by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to periodically station an excavator at the car park to manage the mouth of the river and clear it out after high tide.
A county council spokesperson said: “When the council looked at this previously, there was no issue and access to the coast path was unaffected. The council will monitor the situation regarding the bridge. This section of path is regularly inspected due to issues relating to coastal erosion and landslides. The council and National Resource Wales are investigating others issues raised in the correspondence. The Cambrian News contacted Allens Caravans Estates and NRW for comment.