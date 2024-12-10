A group of Ceredigion cyclists have spoken out against the driving culture which is “running them off the roads”.
They state some drivers now behave worse on roads than before the 2022 Highway Code changed, giving cyclists priority over vehicles.
Warwick Neville has cycled across Wales and states Ceredigion is the worst, with multiple altercations having resulted from drivers driving too close to his group.
The 53-year-old said: “I am tired of risking my life every time I want to go and exercise, take in the beautiful scenery, relax and destress.
“Almost every day we find drivers that pass too close and speed.
“They seem to do it on purpose, there’s plenty of space when it happens.
“It’s always locals - I recognise the cars and number plates and tourists hesitate when they overtake.
“We’ve cycled in England, Wales, Scotland, Africa, Europe, we’ve never had these problems.
“Since the law came in it has gotten worse - we are told we’ll get 1.5m space and they give us a foot.
“It seems [some drivers] are out to flatten every cyclist on the road.”
The new Highway Code gives cyclists 1.5m distance when being overtaken, who are encouraged to cycle in the middle of the road on narrow roads and keep 0.5m from the curb on busy roads.
The code also allows cyclists to ride two abreast, stating it can be “safer to do so”.
Warwick, a landscaper, has stopped taking incidents to the police as the cases get dropped without footage: “I want a culture change where drivers respect the law.
“We all have the same rights to use the roads, we need to respect each other's space.”
Recent changes should have made roads safer for cyclists - last September, Wales adopted a new default speed limit of 20mph.
Early data from the first full year shows a reduction in casualties, with cycling groups urging the government to “hold its nerve” under pressure to reverse the change.
More cycle lanes are also coming to Aberystwyth - but on the busy stretch along the promenade, not the country lanes Warwick uses.
All of these changes have been met with backlash from drivers.
Pro-cyclist Jake Stewart said this attitude would stop the changes making a difference: “All you need to do is read the comments to see why cycling in the UK is doomed.
"Daily I have to decide to put my life in the hands of people like this... just to do my job.”
West Yorkshire Police went so far as to go undercover as cyclists to catch drivers dangerously overtaking.
The Welsh cycling governing body Beicio Cymru said: “It’s concerning to hear reports of cyclists feeling increasingly at risk, and we take these claims seriously.
“We believe that increased awareness, along with stronger enforcement is essential to ensuring that cyclists and motorists understand and respect their responsibilities.
“We encourage local authorities and law enforcement to proactively educate the public and take a firm stance against reckless driving.”
Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for comment.