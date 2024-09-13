TWO Aberystwyth friends are aiming to raise £2,000 funds for Cancer Research Wales by tackling an "epic" cycle from their home town to Dublin and back.
Aber local Rob Lawson and friend Ian Lumby, who grew up in the town, set off on Monday from Aber prom, on a seven-day endurance cycle - kicking off with a challenging, hilly 46-mile trek from Aberystwyth to Cardigan.
The route will see them travel exclusively by bike - except for two short hops across the Irish Sea onboard ferries from Fishguard and Dublin.
Ian said: "Rob and I have been planning to do this epic cycle for a number of years. The planets have aligned and we’ve managed to fit this in to our schedules. "We will be updating everyone day-by-day as we make our way along our journey."
Ian added: "This is for everyone that has been affected by Cancer."