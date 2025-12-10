A road closure and traffic lights are still in place on two Aberystwyth roads - but congestion has eased slightly according to motorists.
The A4120 between the mini roundabout in Llanbadarn Fawr and the Morrisons roundabout remains closed as contractors repair a manhole cover that was not properly fixed when the road was resurfaced last year.
The notice on this closure stated that the road would be closed between the roundabouts from 8am until 6pm daily, but it remained closed after 6pm on Tuesday.
Traffic chaos was exacerbated by a three-way traffic light system along the A44 on Llanbadarn Road due to a 'chance of explosion' emergency.
Ceredigion County Council's cabinet member for Highways, Cllr Shelley Childs, gave an update on the situation online, saying: "An unfortunate emergency arose in Llanbadarn with ‘chance of explosion’ safety works on the A44 near the pedestrian crossing at Anthony Motors.
"This was in addition to the planned closure in Llanbadarn on the A4120 causing diverted north to south traffic being further held up.
"The A44 is a trunk road and so the closure is managed by NMWTRA (North & Mid Wales Trunk Roads Agency), with the utility company having authority to carry out these works without warning due to the nature of the emergency.
"NMWTRA have requested that the contractors manually control the traffic lights and works are due to finish tomorrow also.
"Due to the nature of the work on the A4120 (a Ceredigion County Council road), a partial closure was not possible and the road had to be closed for the duration.
"The works were due to a collapsed manhole that required a complete rebuild with failure of an initial repair carried out during the resurface of the road last year."
Deputy Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Alun Williams, also posted an update online, saying: "Speaking to the workers on the ground tonight (Tuesday), it's hoped that the A4120 (Parc y Llyn - Llanbadarn, near the level crossings) could be open again by late on Thursday but it depends how the work goes and it could still be late on Friday.
"The work in Llanbadarn Road, near the Leisure Centre and where there are temporary traffic lights, may be finished late tomorrow (Wed) but it depends what they find as they work through the electrical problem that has led to the issue."
On Monday evening, local officers from Dyfed-Powys Police said on social media: “Llanbadarn Road | Penybont Road.
“We are aware of the road works and closure on the above roads which is causing significant delays in and around Aberystwyth.
“We have contacted Ceredigion County Council to see if one can be completed another time.
“Penybont Road is closed daily from 06:00 - 18:00hrs until the 12 December.
“Llanbadarn Road three way traffic lights is due to be finished tomorrow, 10 December.”
Emergency roadworks are also in place on Wednesday in Bow Street near the Welsh Black public house, reportedly due to a gas leak, with the lights expected to be in place today (Wednesday) and Thursday.
