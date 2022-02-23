Aber nurse helps launch new fund-raising drive

A SENIOR research nurse from Aberystwyth who is dedicated to finding new treatments for people with cancer has been chosen to launch Cancer Research UK’s Walk All Over campaign in Wales.

Mandy Edwards from Aberystwyth is inviting people to sign up now and get sponsored to walk 10,000 steps every day in March to help support the charity’s life-saving mission.

The mum-of-two, who became Cancer Research UK’s senior research nurse for Wales in 2018, is part of a UK-wide network of 15 senior nurses who are passionate about cancer research and improving patients and their families lives and experiences following a cancer diagnosis.

Mandy, who has recently relocated to Aberystwyth as she “loves the town”, is proud to be part of a team working on a cancer research strategy in Wales, using the lessons learned from the rapid roll-out of Covid trials.

“As a nurse, I know how important research is to cancer patients being treated now, and to make better, kinder treatments available for future generations,” Mandy said.

“Any money raised from Walk All Over Cancer gives hope to people going through cancer treatment, especially those who don’t have other treatment options available.

“That’s why I’m hoping people in Wales will follow in my footsteps and Walk All Over Cancer this March.

“Everyone can go at their own pace and build the steps into their day-to-day routine.

“The important thing is every step will help Cancer Research UK to keep making great strides in the fight against the disease.

“Everyone knows nurses can walk miles and miles every day, going up and down the wards or from one clinic to another.

“When you sign up to Walk All Over Cancer, you can choose how, where and when you take you 10,000 steps.

“You can take on the challenge on your own or with family, friends and colleagues.”

In Wales, around 19,600 people are diagnosed with cancer a year.

But, thanks to research more people than ever across the UK are surviving their cancer for 10 years or more.

This year marks 20 years since Cancer Research UK was formed and to celebrate its birthday it is paying tribute to research nurses like Mandy for the part they have played in this progress.

Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Wales, said: “Every day we see the benefits of research we’ve previously funded being realised, helping people live longer and healthier lives.

“So as we mark our 20th anniversary, we want to say a heartfelt thank you to Mandy and people across Wales for their incredible commitment to the cause.

“We will never stop striving to create better treatments for tomorrow.

“That’s why we need everyone to step up to Walk All Over Cancer.

“It’s a safe and simple way to show support during these challenging times and a great way for homeworkers to increase their daily step count.”

10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, based on the average person’s strides, so by the end of March participants will have clocked up more than 150 miles.