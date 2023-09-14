A National competition to crown the best choir in Wales will return to Aberystwyth next year.
This will be the eleventh time for Wales’ foremost choral competition to be held and from the beginning in 2003 the aim has been to sustain and raise the choral standards in the Land of Song.
There are five categories in the competition – children’s choirs, youth choirs, mixed choirs, equal voice choirs and show choirs. A panel of international judges will choose up to four choirs in each category to perform in the semi-finals in February 2024. Each choir that reaches the semi-finals will receive £500 with the winner of the category winning a further prize of £1,000.
The five best choirs in the semi-finals will be chosen by the international judges to proceed to the grand final on 12 May 2024 at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre which will be live on S4C.
In addition to the Côr Cymru 2024 title, the winning choir wins a prize of £4,000.