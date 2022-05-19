Aber Uni voted ‘best in class’

Four academics from Aberystwyth University have been elected Fellows of the Learned Society of Wales

Aberystwyth University voted best in class at national student choice awards.

The UK-wide Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCA) - taking place for the ninth year - recognises the UK’s best universities. This year there was a special focus on the way the sector adapted to the challenges presented by the pandemic to provide an excellent student experience.

Aberystwyth University particularly impressed the judges for its first-rate student halls, triumphing in the Halls and Student Accommodation category.

The university was selected winner by a specially chosen panel made up of prospective and current university students. Aberystwyth was also recognized for its fantastic teaching standards and student living as it was nominated in the Lecturers and Teaching Quality and Student Life categories.

Actor Richard Ayoade hosted this year’s ceremony in Canary Wharf.

Simon Emmett, CEO at IDP Connect, said the “invaluable results” will help students make the best choice in higher education: “The thousands of WUSCA student reviews we’ve received from students across the UK reflect the remarkable commitment, passion and care institutions have demonstrated towards their students over the last 12 months. The higher education sector creates exceptional student experiences and the WUSCAs is about celebrating that but also ensuring students have the insight they need to make the very best decisions about their future.

“Each of our winners and finalists have gone above and beyond to have a positive impact on student’s university experiences and show the quality of higher education in the UK and its creativity, resilience and innovation. Aberystwyth University has shown this in leaps and bounds, securing them the esteemed top position in the Halls and Student Accommodation category at this years’ WUSCAs.