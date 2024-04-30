SEVENS rugby returns to Aberystwyth this bank holiday weekend with hundreds of players and spectators descending on the town.
The sevens weekend has grown in popularity over its 20 plus year history, bringing players seasoned and new to the game to Blaendolau fields for two days of sevens competition.
Organisers, Aberystwyth Students Union, are hoping for another bumper crowd on Saturday, 5 May and Sunday, 5 May, and are encouraging spectators to come along.
Aber 7s is the biggest rugby festival in Wales and is billed as a family friendly event, with a range of food and drink options.
The Aber7s Facebook page says: "You're in for an exciting weekend filled with lots of fun and adventure, with a few bumps and bruises along the way!
"All competitions will run throughout the weekend.
"On the first day of the event and the morning of the second day, there will be a league format, followed by knockout rounds in the afternoon of the second day. "Depending on each team's success in the league format, they will progress into either the Cup, Plate, or Trophy knock-out competitions consisting of semi-finals and finals. "Food and drink options will be available on-site, so you don't have to leave the field!
"There will be a parking fee for all vehicles, and parking is available in the adjacent field."
Discounted weekend tickets (£8) and weekend parking (£6) are available through the SU website or spectators can pay on the day with a day pass costing £8 or weekend pass costing £10.