A Tregaron dad who has been given just 18 months to live will enjoy a ‘Christmas of dreams’ thanks to the Aberaeron business community.
Will and Leanne Parry from Tregaron recently won the Aberaeron town’s Christmas of Dreams competition.
With three children, aged 12, 10 and 3, they have suffered hardship this year with their Dad taken seriously ill.
On 23 August 2024, after suffering headaches Will, 33, collapsed.
The GP suspected a bleed and he was rushed for brain scans at Bronglais Hospital, where an aggressive brain tumour (glioblastoma stage 5) was found.
Will was then rushed to Cardiff Hospital and underwent an emergency seven-hour brain operation that went well.
However, despite removing 99% of the brain tumour, Will was only given a life expectancy of 12-18 months.
Thanks to the town of Aberaeron, the Parry family will have nothing to think about this Christmas, as the business community of Aberaeron have come together to offer a Christmas of a lifetime for this family in need, from gifts, food, restaurant meals and a stay at a holiday cottage.
Businesses from restaurants, shops, delis, hotels, wellness and more decided to give back and to offer those in need a Christmas for free.
Will said: “My wife and I are completely speechless and so thankful to you. Thank you for your wonderful generosity and support, and also to the local businesses for their support.”
Jen, owner of Seedling Retreats, who has been leading the competition said, “I have met Will and Leanne, and what a beautiful, loving couple. I know that this will make such a difference to this young family who have had the most challenging of years.
“They were both overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity, a few tears were shed and lots of excitement shared when we were planning how perfect it is going to be for them and their children.”
Jen added, “We have all come together and offered a turnkey Christmas for a family in need. This means they won’t need to do anything. They will arrive in Aberaeron today, Christmas Eve, and not have to worry about anything, just focus on making memories.
“We, as a community, wanted to give back this year as many have suffered hardships and the number of businesses who have wanted to be involved is so heart-warming.
“I’m beyond grateful for the support of every business in helping my vision becoming a reality and seeing the faces of the family. I know we have all helped to make a massive difference. Anything is possible, sow the seed of intention and it will grow.”
Due to the generosity of the local businesses, there were also runners up, Lizzie and Alex Danton from Cross Inn, in New Quay. They have won a commissioned gift and presents for the children and a cash prize.
Lizzie and Alex’s son, Lewis, aged 6, has been diagnosed with Guillian Barre Syndomre (GBS), which is a neurological syndrome that has affected his nerves in his legs and his mobility. Lewis has been treated at Noah’s Ark Hospital in Cardiff where he received intensive treatment staying in for six weeks. The family has been through such a difficult and stressful time and an anonymous friend voted for them.
Lizzie said: “We’re absolutely blown away by how our community is always supporting everyone, the businesses, individuals, everyone is just amazing.
“Our family life has changed dramatically because Lewis has gone from being a normal 6 year old boy playing football, rugby and all things sport, to not being able to walk and is now totally dependent on us, and this all happened over night. Whoever took the time to vote for us, thank you!
“We feel everyone’s thoughts and prayers, and absolutely appreciate everything and are very grateful. I’m so excited to receive our hamper.”
Other runners up include Alan and Rhian Evans from Llanon, winning children’s presents, hamper and cash. And a fourth family, a mother and three children, winning a cooked Christmas dinner, pudding wine and hamper.