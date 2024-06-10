The Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed Sara Edwards CStJ joined just over 70 local residents at Aberaeron Yacht Club at a D-day event organised by the town's Royal British Legion to commemorate D-Day.
After lighting the Lamp Light of Peace she reflected on the importance of remembering the courage, fortitude and humility of all those involved in D-Day, both in an operational and support role and, in particular, those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
She stressed the continuing importance of the Services in a time of current conflicts and also how appropriate it was to commemorate the beach landings in a location over looking the harbour in Aberaeron.
The event started with a procession from North harbour to South harbour led by the Royal British Legion standard bearer, Sergeant Gareth Jones followed by Legion members and townsfolk some carrying the D-Day wreath and Lamp Light of Peace.
The evening included a number of moving accounts given by local residents who outlined their father's involvement in the days building up to D-Day, the day itself and subsequent operations.
Sisters Jane Archer and Dee Sawyer gave a moving tribute to their father Jack Harmsworth, a former steward in the Aberaeron Yacht Club, who as a 20 year old member of the 6th Airborne Division who landed in Normandy in a Hamilton vehicle carrying glider.
Landing late on 5 June 1944 Jack drove a Daimler Dingo armoured scout car and was involved in securing bridges in the area, including what is now known as Pegasus bridge, prior to the beach landings the following morning.
There were also mementoes of D-Day that included a description of the design and building of the Mulberry harbour on the Conwy estuary by the family of local resident Andy Holloway.
The evening concluded with the lighting of the Peace Lamp Light and His Majesty's Lord Lieutenants closing tribute.