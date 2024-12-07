A flood warning is in place for the River Aeron at Aberaeron.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have issued the warning for “properties and roads close to the river in Aberaeron including the council offices and public park”.
The warning states: “Storm Darragh has resulted in heavy rain and rising river levels.
“Flooding to property is expected.
“Flooding of low-lying land and roads is ongoing. Impacts are ongoing.
“The rainfall is forecast to continue until approximately 11pm on Saturday 7th December. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
Cllr Elizabeth Evans shared the warning on Facebook saying: “NRW have just upgraded the flood alert to a flood WARNING for the river Aeron at Aberaeron.
“There is a significant difference between the two, and should not be taken lightly.
“There will be overtopping of the river bank.
“Houses opposite the health centre - you know the form.
“If you need the fire service, please call them, although they are hugely stretched today.