Ffrindiau Da Aberaeron Good Friends raised £1,111.00, towards the maintenance of the town’s defibrillators, at their Good Friday coffee morning.
The friends have thanked all who supported by attending this occasion; to Dr Helen Evans for opening the event; to Pauline Bett and Sandra Williams for their defibrillator demonstrations; and to John Thomas Costcutters, and Aberaeron Sports Club for their generous support.
Pictured holding the cheque are Rhodri Jones, AED Aberaeron, and Dr Helen Evans, accompanied by some members of Ffrindiau Da Aberaeron Good Friends."