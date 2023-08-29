ABERAERON got into the carnival spirit on Bank Holiday Monday as the annual festival returned to town.
The rain held off and crowds gathered the streets to celebrate the carnival and parade.
Kelvin and Sally Mills of Pier Cottage Aberaeron crowning the Queen Macy-Rae Jenkins and the King Enzo Edwards with their attendants Mazie Jones, Gwen Davies and Katie Jones. (Phill Davies)
This year's carnival queen was Macy-Rae Jenkins and king was Enzo Edwards, who received their crowns from Kelvin and Sally Mills of Pier Cottage in Aberaeron.
They are pictured with their attendants, Mazie Jones, Gwen Davies and Katie Jones.
Aeron Coast Mermaids with their winning float (Phill Davies)
The Aeron Coast Mermaids scooped the best float prize for their Little Mermaid theme and The Sindy Dolls, Elsbeth Owen, Lorraine Clarke and Eileen Jenkins won the prize for best humorous group in fancy dress.