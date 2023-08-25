Among the pupils picking up their GCSE results yesterday were those at Ysgol Gyfun, Aberaeron.
Headteacher Owain Jones praised pupils and school staff for their hard work.
He said: "It is a privilege to congratulate our pupils on their results. These results are well deserved and reflect the commitment of pupils to their studies, their hard work and the support of teachers and school staff and parents and carers. We are looking forward to welcoming a high percentage of pupils back to our 6th form and wish everyone who goes on to study at college, pursue an apprenticeship or enter the world of work the very best."