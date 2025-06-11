A grateful Aberaeron dad will be taking on a 100 mile ultra marathon as a thank you to the Wales Air Ambulance medics who flew to his young son’s aid after he suffered serious burns in an accident.
Paul Davies’ son Harri, 12, was 18-months-old when he suffered the accident, which resulted in hot liquid spilling on his arm and causing serious burns.
Paramedics attended Harri, and due to the severity of his injuries called for the assistance of the Wales Air Ambulance. Once stable, Harri was transported swiftly via helicopter to Morriston Hospital, a specialist hospital for his injuries.
Paul, who is also dad to Emily, 10, said: “Living in a rural part of Wales, where main hospital services can sometimes take a few hours’ drive to get to, the Wales Air Ambulance is such a valuable service to the community.
“For Harri to receive immediate help from the burns unit, he was airlifted to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, meaning the 1.5-hour car journey took less than 10 minutes.
“As parents, me and my wife, Rachel, will be forever grateful for the help they gave our son that day. Fundraising events, like this one, are so important to the air ambulance as they rely heavily on charitable donations, so I really wanted to give something back to them.”
Next month Paul will be joined by his friend, Police Officer, Leighton Daniel, a dad-of-two, to take on the mammoth challenge. They will start at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, and finish at Edinburgh Castle.
They hope to complete their 100 miles in 48 hours in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance and Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital. Through their fundraising they are also hoping to purchase a defibrillator and some essential equipment for Llanon Juniors FC.
The two dads hope to raise £5,000 for the causes and have so far raised an incredible £3,000.
Paul, who works as a general manager of Y Seler, said: “By putting in the miles now, we are not only preparing ourselves for the massive challenge of the event, but it will also help us with the speed of recovery afterwards.
“We try to plan time for runs and walks together, but it is sometimes impossible with us both working different shift patterns. As I work in hospitality, I have adapted my training plan around work and family life. This often means waking up at 4am to run for a few hours or even running after I finish work.
“We both understand that the more effort we put in now, the easier the event will be for us.”
Elaine Orr, Regional Fundraising Manager for Wales Air Ambulance, said: “It is always heartwarming to hear of families who have needed the Wales Air Ambulance’s help, and go on to raise funds for us. Paul and Rachel know firsthand how important our service is to the people of Wales.”
The challenge will take place on Saturday 19 July.
