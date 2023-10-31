The Aberaeron branch of the Royal British Legion was honoured to have Ceredigion County Council chair Maldwyn Lewis and Paul Hinge, Ceredigion's Armed Forces Champion, as their guests of honour at the launch of the town's 2023 Poppy Appeal.
Aberaeron and Aberarth county councillor Elizabeth Evans welcomed the guests and the branch's deputy chair, Dai Lewis, spoke about the new non-plastic version of the poppy that has been introduced this year.
The visitors also made presentations of long-service awards and certificates of appreciation to members of the Aberaeron branch who have supported the appeal over many years, together with local businesses and individuals who have selflessly given their time year on year in making the Aberaeron appeal one of the most successful in Ceredigion despite its relatively small size.
