The post states that an election will be held to fill the vacancy if a request in writing for an election, which includes the signatures of 10 electors of the said ward, i.e. Dyfi Ward, is sent to: The Returning Officer, Gwynedd Council, Council Offices, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1SH within the period ending at noon on Monday, 8 June, 2026.”