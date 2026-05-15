A casual vacancy has opened up on Aberdyfi Community Council.
The vacancy advertised is for the village’s Dyfi Ward.
A notice of the casual vacancy has been posted on the community council’s Facebook page.
The post states that an election will be held to fill the vacancy if a request in writing for an election, which includes the signatures of 10 electors of the said ward, i.e. Dyfi Ward, is sent to: The Returning Officer, Gwynedd Council, Council Offices, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1SH within the period ending at noon on Monday, 8 June, 2026.”
The post goes on: “In the absence of a request for an election, the vacancy will be filled by the community council.”
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