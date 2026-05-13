Afon y Glyn is the destination of the Meirionnydd Ramblers on Friday, 29 May.

The walk today starts by following the Afon y Glyn, the quietest and least well known of the river valleys near Harlech, and continues using a short stretch of road to the village of Soar before returning to our starting point in Glan y Wern.

The ramblers will begin by crossing the A496 and then a river-bridge, turning south-erst to walk along a riverside path.

Another bridge brings will take them via a minor road to pass a cottage, Gefail y Cwm. The Afon y Glyn then swings round to run for about two miles in a NE direction.

A short break at Pont Dolorgan probably an hour in to the walk will follow before they leave the valley to follow a short stretch of road to pass Llyn Tecwyn Isaf, and onwards via Coed Garth-byr to the village of Soar.

Passing through Soar, they will turn on to a path leading through woodland back to the start.

If the weather is fine it is possible to extend the walk along the embankment of the Afon y Glyn to the Afon Dwyryd, adding two miles to the length of the walk. Seats are available overlooking the estuary towards Portmeirion.

Please contact the leader to book a place on this walk as there are only spaces for 16 people.

This is a Group grade C, National Grade: Moderate, circular walk of 5.5 miles, starting at 10.30am

Estimated finish time is 3pm.

Start at the lay-by just north of the hamlet of Glan y Wern, on the east side of the A496 (Grid Ref: SH607350). Parking is limited to please car-share.

Start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready.

Contact Carol on 07789 740426.

For further details and any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk.