A cheque for £6,000 has been presented to Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team.
The money was raised at last year’s Aberdovey Bike Ride and was donated to the team to thank them for supporting it.
A rescue team spokesperson said: “Many thanks to Bob Nicolas, event organiser, for presenting us with a cheque for £6,000.
“Over the last few decades team members Dave Williams, Chris Malyon and Dougie Cameron have helped support the bike ride in their annual fundraising pilgrimage from Wolverhampton back to Aberdyfi.
“They donated £6,000 to the team to say a big thank you for what we do.
“Diolch yn Fawr Dyfi Bike Ride!”
The next Aberdovey Bike Ride will take place on 26 June.
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