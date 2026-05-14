Peniel man Joseff Griffiths has raised £2,638 for the Salvation Army, but hopes to raise more.
The 23-year-old took part in April’s London Marathon and completed it in two hours, 55 minutes and six seconds, putting him in the top 10 per cent of finishers; an incredible achievement for his first ever marathon.
The former Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn pupil in his fourth year of medicine at Nottingham said “the last few miles were very tough” but running over Tower Bridge “was great fun”.
Mum Ursula said the marathon was the easy part, but the hardest was raising the £2,200 to join the Salvation Army’s team.
“Joseff thought of fundraising targets and still has to complete a video and long bike ride,” Ursula said.
“I was there for his cold swim in Llyn Tegid. It was a cold, windy day, and pretty scary for me as he swam off!
“He also cut a slit in an eyebrow, which I’m glad to say has grown back, and dyed his hair.
“He also waxed one leg. It looked very painful – but maybe shaved a few seconds off his time in the marathon.
“Joseff also held two bake sales, raising nearly £400 from his own baked items.
“He really worked hard! It’s not easy asking for money even for a good cause!”
Joseff said: “It was a great privilege and challenge to run the London marathon for the Salvation Army. The atmosphere was electric!
“The race was pretty manageable until the last 4km which was very hard, but eventually we turned a corner and the finish was in sight. It was an incredible feeling.”
The race is over and Joseff reached his target, but would like more. His JustGiving page can by found at https://www.justgiving.com/page/joseff-sally-army-lon26.
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