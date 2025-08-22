North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has praised Aberdyfi for a successful open day.
Sharing a video montage on Facebook of the event, which took place on 14 August, the fire service thanked its staff and local residents for making the event so successful.
A post alongside the video said: “Last week we had a fantastic time at Aberdyfi Fire Station for their open evening.
“The event provided an opportunity for people to come down to the station to see some of the appliances and rescue equipment, learn about fire safety and take part in fun games and activities.
“Thank you to the local community for attending and making this open evening such a success.
“Also, a big thank you to all our staff in Aberdyfi for their hard work in organising this event.”
Louis Hiatt, Aberdyfi and Tywyn Fire Station Watch Manager, hopes the carnival will become an annual event.
