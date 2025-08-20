A new bilingual book has just been released with a heartfelt mission - to raise vital funds for Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospice.
The Welsh-English flip book by Harlech’s Joe Patton, will help the hospice, based in Conwy, to serve families across Gwynedd and North Wales, and its sister hospice, Hope House in Oswestry, serving families across Cheshire and Shropshire.
Written by Joe, a long-time supporter of these children’s hospices, the book tells story of over 1,000 miles of cycling long, often lonely journeys undertaken to champion a cause he has backed for more than 20 years.
Blending humour with practical insight, the first two chapters offer valuable guidance for anyone planning a charity bike ride, sharing one approach to maximise donations while keeping costs low.
The third chapter shifts in tone, offering a gentle and engaging bedtime read for children. Its subtle message reminds readers that supporting a charitable cause isn’t always about giving money, volunteering time is just as meaningful. Presented in both Welsh and English, the flip book allows readers to enjoy the story in their preferred language. It also offers an unintended bonus: supporting Welsh learners and inspiring cyclists with ideas for their own fundraising rides.
Author Joe explained more about the publication, saying: “This small book, written for a big mission, carries a powerful purpose. Every copy sold helps fund care for hospice children and comfort to their families. By buying a copy, you’re not just reading a story - you’re helping write a better one for those who need it most.”
Copies are available for £5 - with all proceeds going directly to Tŷ Gobaith and Hope House Children’s Hospices - from Bala’s Awen Meirion Bookshop, Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Siop Lyfrau’r Hen Bost, Harlech’s Galeri Harlech and Castle Gift Shop, and Porthmadog’s Browsers Bookshop.
