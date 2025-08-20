PCSOs from Gwynedd’s Rural Crime Team and ‘We Don’t buy Crime’ along with Officers Gwynedd Maritime Service have been on the beach in Abersoch offering advice about Marine Safety and the Marine Code as part of Op Seabird Cymru.
Op Seabird Cymru is a national campaign to educate those who use coastal areas and seas to enable them to enjoy its wildlife safely and without disturbance. Officers were also on hand to offer advice about security for the crafts and vessels.
If you see someone causing a significant disturbance to wildlife along the coastline you can report it to NWP by telephone using our non-emergency line – 101 or via our website using the webchat facility.
